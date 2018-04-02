Pregnant Jinger Duggar Wears Sexy Makeup For Date Night With Husband

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo surprised Counting On fans when she wore a modest pair of pants last week, and it appears that she went against the Duggar family rules once again over the weekend when she wore sexy makeup and hoop earrings on a date with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Vuolo treated the mom-to-be to a date night at a ritzy restaurant in Austin, Texas the night before Easter. Duggar posted a few photos from the night, one of which she can be seen wearing heavy eyeliner and hoop earrings for the outing.

The 24-year-old has been dressing in pants as of late (rather than the Duggar family-approved conservative dresses or skirts) now that she has started her own life and family with Vuolo, a pastor.

“Jeremy surprised me with a lovely date to the beautiful Oasis at Lake Travis,” Duggar wrote on Instagram Saturday night beneath a photo of the eatery’s pretty view.

The two parents-to-be appear to be enjoying some one-on-one time before the arrival of their first child this summer.

In the photo showing off their romantic evening, Duggar did not give a glimpse of her growing baby bump, though she’s been known to do so previously; last week, she updated fans on her baby bump status through a series of photos with Vuolo.

The first photo, which was shared by Duggar on March 26, shows the happy couple side by side. Vuolo has his arm around his wife and they are looking into each other’s eyes as they smile.

Duggar, who at the time was 23 weeks into her pregnancy, is shown in a floral print dress as she showcases her baby bump.

The last time fans got a look at Duggar’s baby bump was on March 18. She showed her 22 weeks progress as she pointed out the baby was then the size of a papaya.

Duggar and Vuolo met while on a mission trip in 2015, began dating nearly a year later and married in November 2016. In January, the couple revealed they were expecting a child, who is expected to be born in July. They have yet to reveal the gender.

As for the how the couple’s relationship is going, they seem to be sharing a strong bond through their faith.

Vuolo was interviewed by the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast in January. In the interview, he was asked how a husband can help keep his wife’s faith strong.

“I think just walking through the word together,” Vuolo said. “If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How’s scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse, and that’s going to translate to your children.”