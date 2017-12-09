Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo Share a Smooch While ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo shared photos of her surprising snow day in Laredo, Texas on Friday with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow! ❄️ #laredotx #christmasmiracle #walkinginawinterwonderland A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:53am PST

The 23-year-old Jinger posted two photos on Instagram Friday. In one, Jinger is standing in the snow. In the other, the happy couple are sharing a kiss, seen in the second image of their Instagram slideshow.

“Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!” she wrote with the hashtags, “Christmas miracle and “walking in a winter wonderland.”

Jeremy also took to social media to post a short clip of Jinger walking in the snow. “The weather outside is frightful, he wrote.

The weather outside is frightful. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

As LMTOnline reported, this was the first time it snowed in Laredo since 2004. The National Weather Service forecast about 0.1 inches of snow accumulation in the South Texas city. The sky turned clear later in the day, but it is still expected to be cool through the weekend.

Jinger and Jeremy celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Although the couple aren’t parents yet, fans believe they have dropped hints in recent weeks.

For example, when Jeremy captioned a photo “Sugar and spice,” fans thought that confirmed she’s pregnant with a baby girl.

When asked if they are planning on having kids, Jinger told PEOPLE they are leaving that up to a higher power.

“We are just enjoying our life together, and we will see what the Lord does,” Jinger said.

Jinger is a member of the 19 Kids & Counting Duggar family, and has been featured on their follow-up series Counting On. As for the 30-year-old Jeremy, he is a retired MLS soccer player. They also support SWAN, a foundation that helps children whose parents have been incarcerated through music.

