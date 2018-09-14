Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Gush Over Daughter Felicity in New Photo: ‘She’s All Smiles These Days’

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a novel photo of their newest bundle of joy in the Duggar family on Thursday.

Vuolo posted a photo of himself cradling their newborn Felicity Nicole Vuolo, flashing a mile-long smile.

“She’s all smiles these days,” Vuolo wrote.

Felicity was born in July and has been starring in Jinger and Vuolo’s Instagram posts ever since.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents,” the couple wrote in a statement on the Duggar family site.

The couple married in 2016 and announced they were expecting their first child in January.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be,” the couple wrote in January. “Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

In late August, the couple took Felicity to her first Sunday mass.

Jinger also went through a stage all reality TV stars who post about their children go through: being the target of mommy-shaming. In August, Vuolo shared a photo of Felicity napping in her car seat. It did not appear to be dangerous, but trolls scolded the Vuolos over Felicity’s position in the seat and suggested her face was “dirty.” However, it really looked like Felicity had baby acne, which is common among newborns. Others even said the adorable headband Felicity wore could be a suffocation hazard.

The Duggars are often targets for mommy-shamers. Jinger’s sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard was shamed in May when she posted a photo of then-10-month-old son Sam in a car seat after voting in a local election. People complained about her sons not wearing sunglasses, others said Sam outgrew the car seat and other trolls said Jill needed a lesson on car safety.

The Duggar family now appears in TLC‘s Counting On, which airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.