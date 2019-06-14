Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo and Their Daughter Take Trip to Jim Bob and Michelle's Following Grandma Mary’s Death

The Duggar family seems to be coming together amid the sudden passing of Grandma Mary Duggar.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a touching photo of himself, wife Jinger Duggar and their baby girl Felicity, reuniting with Duggar parents Michelle and Jim Bob Thursday, just days after the sudden death of the family matriarch in an accidental drowning.

Jeremy shared on the caption that the family had met up for breakfast at The Little Bread Co., nearby the Duggar family home, with fans speculating the family may be getting together for memorial services and funeral for the grandmother.

Jinger also shared photos on her Instagram of her baby with her parents and wrote: "I am so glad that we are able to be with family during this difficult time."

Fans of the Counting On family took to the comments section to share well wishes their way during the difficult moment.

"My heart breaks for all of you. The good Lord is with you and I pray for you all daily," one fan commented.

"Lovely picture!! Hard to believe that Felicity will soon be 11 months old!! She's so cute! Love this pic!! God bless!!!

"How precious!!!! Praying for you all during this difficult loss," another user wrote.

Mary Duggar suddenly passed away on June 9, with a coroner confirming the Counting On personality had slipped and fallen in a pool and accidentally drowned.

After the confirmation, the Duggar family released a statement thanking fans for the outpouring of support as they mourned the loss of the 78-year-old.

"Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it's our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool," the statement read.

"We've been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as America's grandma which is a title we hadn't even given her," they added.

Jinger was one of the many members of the family to share a tribute to her grandmother after news broke of her death, sharing a touching photo with her on Instagram.

"Yesterday, this precious woman went home to be with Jesus. Our hearts are broken, yet at peace, knowing that she is now in glory with her Savior. She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald's fish sandwich lovin' lady, who was always up for an adventure — whether across town or across the world! She loved the Lord more than anything, and thus shared the hope of Jesus Christ with everyone who crossed her path. She was always there for her family and was so sacrificial in her service toward us. She will be greatly missed. Thank you for your prayers for our family during this immensely difficult time," she wrote in the caption.