Jinger Duggar’s Family Finds out Sex of Her First Child in Over-the-Top Game in New ‘Counting On’ Clip

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo couldn’t simply announce their baby’s gender — they had to make a game of it, as seen in a new clip from Counting On.

Click here to watch the clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the scene, shared by PEOPLE, the young couple set up a relay race. Vuolo captained team pink, while Duggar was the captain of team blue. Whoever won the race got to pull a string on the neon sign, lighting the letters as blue or pink.

After the teams were chosen, Vuolo explained the rules for the first game: they each had to finish a cup of ice cream, then spin around a baseball bat 10 times. They then had to sit on a ball and bounce to the cones.

Once they arrived there, the players had to use a hula-hoop. Next, was a bunny hop race before the kids had to crawl through a small tunnel.

“You made them crawl through dirt?” a producer asked.

“Well…” Duggar said, trailing off.

In the next scene, some parents asked if they could get around the tube crawl, especially since they cannot fit in it.

“What we told them was, you could have one of the little kids stand-in and do it for your,” Duggar explained.

After the tube, the player had to tag another member of their team, and they went through the challenges themselves.

“I stink at hoola-hopping. I get super, super dizzy when I spin, but the ice cream eating competition? I’m down,” Jinger said at the end of the clip.

While we don’t know who won the game, we do already know the baby’s gender. Duggar and Vuolo welcomed their daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, on July 19. Duggar marked Felicity turning two months old on Friday by sharing an adorable photo of her daughter in a flower-print onesie.

“She’s 2 months already?! #timeflies,” Duggar wrote.

Felicity was not born at home, breaking with Duggar family tradition.

“My mom and quite a few of my sisters have done home births and for me, I don’t feel comfortable with it,” Duggar explained in a previous Counting On episode. “I think I feel safer being in a birth center where they have a lot more things that you would need for care and also being closer to a really good hospital.”

“One of the factors for why we chose a birthing center — and specifically the one we chose — is because it is literally a minute away from multiple hospitals: a children’s hospital and two others,” Vuolo added. “And so if there’s any complication whatsoever, we’ve pretty much got immediate care.”

New episodes of Counting On air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jinger Vuolo