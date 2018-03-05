Jinger Duggar Shares 20-Week Baby Bump Photo

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is halfway through her first pregnancy, and couldn’t be more excited to become a mom.

The Counting On personality took to Instagram Sunday to share a 20-week pregnancy update with fans, adding that her and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s baby is the size of an artichoke right now.

Posing with her growing baby bump in a simple black tee, Jinger looks healthy and happy.

“[Baby] Vuolo #20Weeks,” she captioned the photo.

Just two weeks ago, Jinger posted a similar update, sharing that her baby was the size of an apple at the time.

As the couple draws closer to parenthood, they have some high hopes for their unborn child.

Jinger and Jeremy first announced they were expecting their first child together in January, revealing soon after their July 2018 due date. The couple was married in November 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The couple released a pregnancy video announcement through TLC after revealing their pregnancy.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” Jeremy said.

He then jokingly added, “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

However, Jinger flipped the tables and sweetly said, “I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.”

Jeremy also stated, “When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” and added that while he thinks they’re having a boy, he would still “love to have a little princess.”

Jinger revealed that the whole experience is “super exciting,” and said, “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jingervuolo