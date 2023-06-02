Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on 'Duggar Family Secrets' Documentary

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle are speaking out against the new documentary detailing the Duggar family's many controversies, calling Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets "derogatory and sensationalized" in a new statement posted to the family's website. The 19 Kids and Counting couple introduced the world to their ultra-conservative lifestyle on TLC before son Josh Duggar's numerous scandals resulted in the cancellation of both their flagship show and its follow-up, Counting On.

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," the statement reads. "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format." Jim Bob and Michelle continued, "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."

In Shiny Happy People, the documentary examines the experiences of some of the Duggar children, including daughter Jill Duggar Dillard, who was interviewed for the film about her difficult childhood being raised by the rules of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles. Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014 following more than 30 claims of sexual harassment from former employees.

Similarly, eldest Duggar son Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in May 2022 after being found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. This conviction came less than a decade after the family confirmed in 2015 that Josh had molested a number of his sisters and a babysitter when he was a teenager. Jill and sister Jessa Duggar Seewald were two of his victims,

"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting," Jim Bob and Michelle's statement continued. "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one." They concluded, "Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose." Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets drops June 2 on Prime Video.