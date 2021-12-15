Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Has Serious Accusations Against Jim Bob Duggar in Scathing Post

Derick Dillard isn’t holding back when calling out father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar. Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband ripped into the 19 Kids and Counting family patriarch on Facebook Tuesday, accusing him of being abusive and deceitful while urging Arkansas residents not to vote for Duggar in his run for Arkansas state Senate.

“I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” Dillard said in response to a news story about Duggar’s political aspirations. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.”

Dillard accused Duggar of lying to him and his daughter “numerous times,” alleging the Counting On star was “defensive and verbally abusive” in private. “When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda,” Dillard wrote. He concluded his message by urging voters to choose another candidate, as Duggar “continues to lie to his best friends and his own family,” let alone potential constituents.

Duggar’s state Senate run came to a halt that same day, as Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale, won over 46% of the vote, and Steve Unger won 36%, according to the Associated Press. Duggar only brought in roughly 15% of the vote, and will be excluded from the January primary runoff between Fulfer and Unger.

Duggar’s loss comes less than a week after Duggar’s oldest son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. Josh, who had an admitted history of molesting underage girls when he was a teenager prior to the federal charges leveled against him in April, faces up to 20 years behind bars and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. His sentencing is expected to be scheduled about four months from now, but has yet to have a date set.