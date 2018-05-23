Jill Duggar Upsets Fans With New Photo After Derick Dillard Makes Controversial Political Statement

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick Dillard are in hot water again.

Just one week after Derick posted a photo of son Israel playing with bricks and suggested he was helping President Trump build the border wall, Jill is being called a hypocrite and accused of using her goddaughter to prove that she and her husband are not racist following her latest Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, the former Counting On star posted a picture from her goddaughter Aivah’s kindergarten graduation, captioning the photo “Congrats to my little Aivah on her kindergarten graduation! #proudmadrina #greatwork.”

While at first look the image seems to be a sweet celebration, many fans took issue with the fact it seemed to be hypocritical given her husband’s controversial post last week.

“Funny how Derick taught Izzy all about the Wall to keep people out, and here you are showcasing your ‘Brown’ friends. Oh the hypocrisy,” one person commented.

“That whole ‘I can’t be a bigot, cause my bffs neighbors, cousins nephew is gay and I have no problem with him’ Schtick,” another person pointed out.

“You’re with Latinos but u want that wall to be built… ya’ll funny as f–,” wrote another.

This is not the first time that the Dillards have found themselves facing scrutiny. Derick recently found himself facing criticism after he slammed Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah By Design, calling their them and their family a “travesty” and stating their lifestyle as parents and members of the LGBT community is “degrading to children.”

His tweet faced so much controversy that the hosts of ABC’s The View even discussed it in a four-minute long segment, with Whoopi Goldberg telling Derick that he “should just stop.”

“You don’t have to agree with anybody’s lifestyle but you don’t live in their house just like we don’t live in a house where there are 900 kids and that’s what you guys are celebrating on your show,” she said.

Derick had reportedly been fired from the popular TLC series Counting On last year following transphobic remarks he made about I Am Jazz cast member Jazz Jennings.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a November statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

The couple was later absent from promotional content for the series.