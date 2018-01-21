Jill Duggar Reveals Husband Derick Dillard’s Tragic Past

Jill Dillard (Duggar) shared a heartbreaking story on her latest Instagram post on Saturday.

The former Jill and Jessa: Counting On star shared the story behind her husband, Derick Dillard, losing his father.

“10 years ago tonight, my hubby lost his amazing dad.” Jill wrote on the post’s caption Thursday.

“Derick had just started his second semester at Oklahoma State University when his mom and brother showed up at his dorm room the morning of the 18th to tell him his dad had passed away suddenly during the night,” She continued.

“We miss you terribly ‘dad’ and look forward to seeing you one day in heaven! You never know when a day may be your last or someone else’s last day on earth. Don’t wait to give your heart and life to Jesus & make sure to share his hope with others!”

Fans of the couple flooded the comments section with their own experiences losing loved ones, as well as with messages of support for the couple on the difficult day.

The slide show showed old photos of Derick’s father with his kids and the rest of the Dillard family.

Jill and Derick Dillard married in 2014. The couple has two kids, Israel David, two, and Samuel Scott, six months. Fans of the couple are convinced Jill is pregnant with baby number three, but there has been no confirmation from the couple as of now.