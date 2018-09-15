Jill Duggar’s Fans Weirded out Over Her Latest Comments About Son Samuel

Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s latest YouTube video featuring son Samuel has some fans wishing they wouldn’t have pressed play in the first place.

In the new video, the mother of two shared a look of little Sam eating some food, playing peek-a-boo and being a downright adorable baby.

The video kept the tradition of Duggar family pictures and videos, meaning adorable.

“Squish those cheeks,” Jill tells the baby as he tries to hide his face playing peek-a-boo.

“Hey Sam, can you say woof, woof,” she said trying to get the baby to make dog sounds, though he was too busy snacking.

However, some fans needed only to look to the title of the video, which read “Samuel Dillard flirts with his Momma,” to find a reason to blast the reality star.

The video also showed Duggar attempting to teach baby Sam how to blow kisses, though as a baby he just stared at his mom in amusement.

Though Duggar disabled the comments section for the video after many fans criticized her for the video, InTouch captured a few comments left on reddit.

“Maybe she doesn’t know what the word ‘flirt’ means?” One user joked.

“I always find it weird when people say babies are ‘flirting,’” another one added.

Another user escalated the criticism, adding: “You’re sexualizing a f—ing baby… It is such an odd choice of words.”

Duggar has been documenting the milestones in 1-year-old Sam’s life. The reality star took to YouTube to showcase the baby’s first haircut ever.

On the Duggar family blog, Jill and husband Derick Dillard opened up about the exciting milestone.

“Samuel just had his first haircut! He seemed to enjoy the feel of the clippers and with daddy and big brother helping hold him while momma cut and distracted him with a video, it ended up being a success!”

The couple also was lucky enough to capture the baby’s first steps earlier this summer, along with older brother Israel feeling a little jealous from his brother’s attention.

Unlike the rest of the Duggar clan, the Dillards no loner film for Counting On as Derick was fired for his transphobic comments against I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

Derick has defended his comments in the past on social media.

“I’m not bashing the people, I’m just calling out the public agenda at play and how a network chooses what they highlight. Christians should love all as Christ loved all. Take advantage of capitalism: boycott what you don’t believe in, but don’t boycott relationships.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.