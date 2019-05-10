Jill Duggar Fans Think She’s Pregnant Again After Recent Instagram Post

Because of the rate at which the Duggars reproduce, it’s rare for one of the Duggar daughters to so much as post an Instagram photo without fans speculating that she might be pregnant, which is exactly what happened to Jill Duggar after her sister-in-law Anna Keller shared a new Instagram post.

Anna had posted a throwback photo of herself, Jill and Joy-Anna Duggar while all three were pregnant, with the trio posing as Anna and Jill excitedly pointed at each other’s baby bumps.

“#Throwback to when Jill, Joy & I were pregnant together!” Anna wrote. “Currently, there are 4 Duggar sisters/sisters-in-law that have shared expectant baby news! I wonder how many more new cousins will be announced before our little one arrives?!?! #littleduggars.”

Anna is currently pregnant with her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar, while Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their second baby. Jill and husband Derick Dillard share two sons, and Anna’s post has some fans wondering whether a third Dillard baby is on the way, seeing as how the other two women in the throwback snap are currently pregnant.

“Is Jill expecting!” one fan wondered.

“This makes it sound like there are more just not announced to the public yet,” another wrote, while a third added, “Way to not-so-subtly imply that there are others who have fallen pregnant but are just waiting to announce.”

“What a tease! I thought Jill was expecting too,” commented a fourth fan.

Kendra Caldwell, who is married to Joseph Duggar, is expecting the couple’s second child, while Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are preparing to welcome their third baby. Anna, Joy-Anna, Jess and Kendra are the four women Anna was referencing in her caption, but as she noted, more baby announcements could very well be made before she gives birth.

As Jill’s previous pregnancies resulted in difficult births that led to C-sections, it’s possible she will wait to have her third child. In addition, her husband is in law school, which would make being a mom of three even more difficult if Jill had a little less help from Dillard around the house.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated Dillard completing his first year of law school, with the couple having a pizza party with their sons, 4-year-old Israel and 1-year-old Samuel, to celebrate.

“”Whoop whoop! This guy just finished his first year of law school today!!” Jill captioned a slideshow of the day. “Pizza party to celebrate.”

