Jill Duggar Celebrates Halloween With Children, and ‘Counting On’ Fans Weigh in Big Time

Jill (Duggar) Dillard enjoyed a Halloween of improvised costume and cheap food, stepping out of her family’s rules of not dressing up for Halloween. The Counting On star took to Instagram to share her and husband Derick Dillard‘s special Halloween plans of dressing up to get free and discounted Halloween food deals at Chipotle and Sonic.

The photos showed Jill and Derick donning Mexican sombreros, while Dillard held on to a stuffed cow and a toy horse for his best last-minute rendition of a Spanish Cowboy.

4-year-old Israel dressed up as Superman and 2-year-olf Samuel was a cross between Daniel Boone and a conductor, as Daily Mail first wrote.

“We had a blast. We enjoyed dressing up this evening and going out for some family fall fun and Halloween freebies & deals! [clapping hands emoji],” Jill began in the caption of the post, detailing the family’s exciting night.

“1st stop was @sonicdrivein for some 50 cent corn dogs,” she continued. “2nd stop was to @chipotle for some $4 #booritos [burrito emoji] (And no extra charge for the guac tonight! [clapping emojis] @daveramsey )”

“3rd stop was to @krispykreme for some free donuts [donut emoji] (+the hot light was on so they asked us if we wanted the free glazed ones in addition to the free donut of our choice!!),” she ended her caption, adding the hashtag “#familyfun”

The Duggar family famously does not celebrate Halloween as it contradicts their religious beliefs. While Jill did not say the kids participated in trick-or-treating, many fans took to the comments section to question how she was O.K. even acknowledging the spooky holiday.

“How does celebrating Halloween align with your religious views? Not meaning such in a way to generate conflict… genuinely interested in hearing the rationales. P.s. Love a good corn dog,” one fan wondered.

“Christians don’t celebrate Halloween. Why give Satan the honor?” another user commented, probably with a sarcastic tone.

“Wait Jill u guys dressed up for Halloween? Why? I’m so confused. Could u comment a little on it maybe?” another fan wrote.

“Take the poor kids out trick or treating for some real fun, not just so you can get ‘freebies’” another user commented.

As usual, Jill did not respond to the criticism from fans, though they did plenty of debating about religious scripture in the comments section.