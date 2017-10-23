Jessie James Decker Gets Candid About the Bloody Side of Breastfeeding

Jessie James Decker is NOT sugarcoating some of the more painful parts of having a baby.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On cast member is currently sporting a super cute baby bump, as she is 16 weeks pregnant with her third child, but tells E! News it’s still hard to dress her changing body.

“The worst part [of pregnancy)] is finding clothes to fit because I don’t think they have the cutest maternity clothes,” Decker said. “And my boobs get so massive, like humongous, that nothing fits. I can’t get anything to fit my body and it’s so stressful. My back hurts, so that’s tough.”

The country music star said breastfeeding her babies is another mixed bag part of having kids, especially when you have “some hungry little babies.”

“I love breastfeeding … and when your nipples get really bloody, you know put a little Vaseline, you’ll be fine,” she said.

The 29-year-old is married to NFL star Eric Decker. Eric didn’t grow up in a big family like Jessie said, and giving him the experience of a bustling home is something that has been important to them in their family planning, she told PEOPLE.

“I just felt and feel so fulfilled with our two I didn’t really think about it — like, I’m not longing for another child,” she explained. “I just feel like we’ve got it going on with Vivi and Bubby.”

“But I think because I came from a family of three siblings, I know what that’s like, and it was great, and Eric came from a family of just him and his sister,” she continued. “He wants to experience that whole big family process, so I’m not gonna take that away from him.”