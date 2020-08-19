Jesse Goins, 'Gold Rush' Star, Dead at 60

✖

Jesse Goins, who appeared on Discovery's Gold Rush spinoff, Dave Turin's Lost Mine, died Tuesday at the age of 60, TMZ reports, after suffering what appears to be a heart attack on the job. The outlet reported Goins was in Colorado Tuesday night during filming, where he works to separate and clean the gold in the gold room. A crew member reportedly found him unconscious there, and while the on-site medic administered CPR while waiting for EMTs to arrive, Goins was unable to be revived in the hospital.

Goins was believed to have suffered a heart attack, but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The reality personality's brother, Larry, shared the news on Facebook, saying, "Heaven will never be the same!! My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. ￼He will be missed dearly. Love you brother."

Jesse's friends and fans were quick to wish his family well in the comments. "Praying peace over you and your family as you remember your brother," one person wrote, as another added, "God Bless You and Your Family Larry. So sorry for the loss of Jesse. My condolences!"

Ahead of the most recent season of Dave Turin's Lost Mine, which premiered in February 2020, "Dozer Dave" told PopCulture it was a trying mining season for his whole team, in part due to the weather at the dig site, which was about 4,500 ft. above sea level. "Montana brings such a different environment," he explained at the time. "It's colder, it's a much different environment. ...So we were fighting [the cold], and we always had issues and problems with the plant."

Turin was determined to "work [his] butt off" to reach his goal regardless, despite the "trying times, very emotional times" with his team while mining. He couldn't say enough positive things about his crew at the time, calling them all, "family men" working to support their loved ones rather than simply chasing gold for the glory. "We had to as a team come together, problem solve and figure these things out," he said of overcoming the season's challenges. He added in March 2019 of his crew, "We're not the best miners in the world. My philosophy was hiring people I like and trust and want to hang out with, so I put together a crew that became a family."