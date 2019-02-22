Jessa Duggar Shares Pregnancy Update Photo as She Mourns Lauren Duggar’s Miscarriage

As Jessa (Duggar) Seewald awaits the birth of her third child, she is also mourning the loss of Lauren Duggar’s baby.

On Thursday, more than a week after Lauren and her husband Josiah Duggar revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage in October, Seewald, currently 25 weeks pregnant with her third child with husband Ben Seewald, took to Instagram to open up about the loss

In the lengthy post, Seewald also revealed that she and Lauren had shared the same due date.

“#25weeks Pregnancy— such a precious gift, and definitely not something I take for granted,” Seewald, who is expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald, captioned the photo.

“As we look forward to meeting our baby, we’re also feeling an exceptional amount of grief over my brother Josiah and sister-in-law Lauren’s loss of their baby. Lauren and I shared the exact same due date,” she revealed.

The Counting On star went on to write, “we have cried so many tears, both together and apart. My heart aches for them. I weep when I think of how difficult it must be for her to see me pregnant in the very stages where she would’ve been— right up through the baby’s due date.”

“And yet, even in a flood of emotions, there are perplexities of the human heart that may cause us to want to clam up or remain silent through such a trial. Because of this, many people feel like they’re walking this road alone,” she continued.

“It is true that speaking for the sake of filling silence is not needful and is often hurtful,” she wrote. “I’ve watched Lauren converse with people who have been unknowingly insensitive, and I am amazed by her graciousness. I’ve heard some try to give reasons or explanations, not realizing that their unsolicited opinions might be very painful, like salt to a wound. ne might never know the tears you cry at night as a result of their words flowing back through your head. Often times, ‘I love you and I’m praying for you’ along with a hug are quite sufficient.”

“We do not need to fill every silence with words,” she continued. “But at the same time, conversations of lost dreams should never feel suppressed. Silence can stifle healing, but a carefully chosen word may work to help bring life and healing to the soul. We must all reinforce the fact that emotions over a life lost are not something to be resisted. They’re not wrong, and you should never think that for a moment.”

Seewald concluded her post by addressing other women who have experienced the loss of a child.

“If you’ve lost a child, know this— YOU ARE A MAMA, and you will never cease to think about and cherish the life you carried…”

Seewald and her husband, who married in June of 2014, share three-year-old Spurgeon and two-year-old Henry.

Lauren and Josiah Duggar wed on June 30, 2018 and learned just months later that they were expecting their first child together. They later revealed that they had miscarried early into Lauren’s first trimester.