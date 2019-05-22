Jessa Duggar Shares Baby Bump Update, Says Third Pregnancy Has ‘Flown By’

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben will be bringing home baby number three before they know it!

The Counting On star, 26, shared a mirror selfie of her 38-week baby bump on Instagram Tuesday, telling fans just how excited she was to add another little one to her family soon.

“Some weird shadows being cast here, but had to get another quick bump pic because we’re so near to the end!” the mom-to-be captioned the photo, which showed her bump perfectly in a salmon T-shirt dress. “#BabySeewald3 will be 38 weeks tomorrow!”

With sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 2, at home, Seewald’s third pregnancy has seemingly gone by in a flash for the TLC star and her husband.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” she continued. “It seems like this pregnancy has flown by! Can anybody else attest to that fact that when you have toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??”

The photo had family as well as fans weighing in, including sister-in-law Lauren Duggar, who is also expecting a baby alongside husband Josiah Duggar.

“You’re stunning! Can’t wait to meet this little one!” Lauren commented.

The Seewalds announced they would be adding a third baby to their family in January 2019, telling PEOPLE at the time, “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!”

“From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!” she added. “At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Ben added of their other two children. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jessa Duggar Seewald