Jessa Duggar Gives Positive Update to 'Counting On' Fans With Latest Baby Bump Photos

In the wake of Counting On being canceled, Jessa Seewald [nee Duggar] has given fans a positive update on her pregnancy. In a couple of new Instagram posts, Seewald showed off her latest baby bump photos and gave fans some insight into how she's been handling her fourth pregnancy. "Third trimester definitely has me in nesting mode getting every last thing in order for the new arrival!" she exclaimed. The post included photos of Seewald with her kids, and showed the young mom donning a grey dress that shows how her stomach is growing.

Seewald continued, "Also, soaking up and enjoying every last moment as a family of 5!" She then shared that she has been a big fan of Lifwit brand pillows this time around, as they've offered a lot of support. "I’m all about my pillows and especially in pregnancy. These pillows have been a great find!" she wrote. "Super fluffy and lots of great fill! Ben’s more of a back sleeper and I’m a side sleeper, but they work great for both and fit lots of different sleep styles."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald)

In a separate post shared on Friday, Seewald posed with her sister Jana Duggar ad her mom Michelle Duggar, sporting a flowery dress that gives fans a glimpse of her bun-in-the-oven tummy. Some of my favorite people right here!" she wrote in the post caption. "Always love spending time with y’all!"

Seewald's newest post comes after TLC canceled Counting On following the arrest and pending trial of Josh Duggar. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the company said in a statement. The eldest Duggar child has been charged with possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty at a previous arraignment.

Josh has not commented on his arrest, nor the charges he faces, at this time, but his lawyers — Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne — issued a joint statement on his charges. "Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," they said. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

