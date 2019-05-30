Was Jessa Duggar Hospitalized After Home Birth of Ivy Jane?

Counting On fans are concerned about Jessa Duggar‘s health after rumors arose that she had to go to the hospital after welcoming daughter Ivy Jane via homebirth.

Although the birth announcement that Duggar and husband Ben Seewald released on Tuesday, May 28, revealed that “Ivy was born at home” following “three and a half hours of labor,” worry was prompted on Wednesday when Seewald’s mother shared a gallery of images from the first time meeting her granddaughter.

“Ivy Jane captured our hearts the moment we first met her,” the post read. “Beautiful just like her momma. @jessaseewald @ben_seewald.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeewaldFamily (@seewaldfamily) on May 28, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

The post, however joyous and sweet, raised a few concerned eyebrows among fans, who couldn’t help but wonder if it signaled an underlying health problem that Duggar may have suffered. Many couldn’t help but notice that the room in which the photos were taken appeared to be that of a hospital room or a doctor’s office, with an IV bag and other medical instruments visible in the background, leading some to believe that there had been complications during or after birth.

“Is Jessa OK?” one fan asked. “Looks like she is in the hospital?”

“Did Jessa end up going to the hospital?” another questioned. “I see an IV bag in the background.”

“I thought she was born at home?” another wrote. “I hope Jessa is ok.”

“I know Jessa said she delivered at home, [but] did she have to be rushed to the hospital like Spurgeon’s birth? It looks like you are in a hospital room,” added a fourth.

During the November 2015 birth of her first child, the TLC reality TV star’s mother, Michelle Duggar, had been forced to call an ambulance after Duggar experienced heavy bleeding. The scary scenario resulted in the new mom being hospitalized overnight and required her to receive a blood transfusion.

The birth of Duggar’s second son, Henry, went much more smoothly, and although fans seem to hold concern regarding little Ivy’s birth, it seems that there were no serious complications, as photos shared by other members of the ever-growing Duggar family showed the newly expanded family back at home not long after.

Little Ivy is among the first to join the Duggar family this year, with Kendra Caldwell, Anna Duggar, Joy Forsyth, and Lauren Swanson all currently expecting little ones, too.