Fans Think Jessa Duggar Pulled a Kylie Jenner and Got Lip Injections

The Duggar family is known for their humility and modesty, but recent rumors have Counting On fans speculating that Jessa (Duggar) Seewald may have taken a page from Kylie Jenner’s book and gotten lip injections.

According to a theory that has been floating around for quite some time, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s pouty lips, which many have stated are noticeably larger than anybody else’s in her family, may be the result of lip injections. The rumor was brought back to life after a fan asked popular Counting On fan blog Keeping Up with Fundies if the rumors held any truth, the Inquistr reports.

The rumor has been fueled by those who have stated that women in the Duggar family’s religion are encouraged to pride themselves on their looks and should strive to be as pretty as possible, while still dressing modestly. It has been speculated that as a result, many women in the religion focus much of their time and energy on their appearance.

However, Keeping Up with Fundies seemingly put an end to the rumor by stating that Seewald has naturally had larger lips since birth and that there is no evidence to support the rumors that she has had lip injections.

Seewald isn’t the first in the Duggar family to face rumors. In November, Jill (Duggar) Dillard sparked rumors of a new body piercing after she posted an image to her Instagram account showing what appeared to be a tiny stud in her left nostril. While the ultra-conservative family does allow ear-piercings, many other piercings and modern apparel are restricted, which is why fans were shocked by the nose ring.

Dillard faced swift backlash from fans, many of whom called her a hypocrite, after a second photo confirmed the piercing. Though Dillard’s edgy look wasn’t the only time one of the Duggar women broke the rules. Many of the Duggar daughters have shocked their fans with their “scandalous” outfits.