Jessa (Duggar) and Ben Seewald Celebrate Toddler Son’s Birthday

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben celebrated their son Spurgeon’s birthday this week and the toddler looked like he had an absolute blast. The Counting On cast members took to Instagram to upload a handful of pictures and videos from the festive day.

“We had a fun time celebrating Spurgeon’s birthday yesterday!” Jessa captioned her post. “We’re so grateful to God for this sweet little boy. It has been such a joy to watch him grow and learn this past year. Can’t believe he’s already 2 years old!”

Later in the evening, Jess and Ben took their little one to get dessert at one of the TLC star family’s favorite spots.

“Spurgeon’s got his first taste of a Chocolate Mess from the @marketplacegrill!” she captioned the video. “(A family birthday tradition).”

The Duggar family also took to their Instagram page to wish Spurgeon a happy birthday, and at the same congratulate Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo on their anniversary.

“November is such a special month and the 5th is a very special day!! Happy birthday to our precious grandson, Spurgeon and happy anniversary to Jeremy and Jinger!!”