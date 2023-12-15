Jessa Duggar's Due Date for Her 'Rainbow Baby' Revealed

The 'Counting On' Alum is due sooner than you think.

Jessa Duggar is on the cusp of welcoming another child with her husband Ben Seewald. The baby will be the couple's fifth and the first since experiencing a miscarriage in February.

"After a heartbreaking loss last year, we're so thankful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby," Duggar wrote in the initial announcement of the baby's impending arrival. She expanded on this feeling in a Q&A on Instagram earlier in the month. That's also where she revealed the baby will arrive very soon.

Jessa Duggar Shares Ultrasound Photos of Her 'Rainbow Baby'https://t.co/mUGu3VXS6M — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 3, 2023

"My due date is December 22, so we are very close," she told fans. "After our loss last year, we sort of thought we might take a break and not get pregnant for a while, but lo and behold, our surprise baby was on the way. We found out in April maybe."

Duggar and Seewald were gutted by the loss at the time. However, she also revealed a little slice of serendipity with the arrival of her latest child.

"It's crazy the way things worked out. We couldn't have planned the timing this way if we tried," Duggar added. "The day we found out we had lost that baby was December 22."

Duggar also reflected on her feelings when she learned the terrible news that she lost her child alongside her husband. But the impending arrival of the new baby and the feelings around a "rainbow baby" have changed the loss in a way.

Another Duggar Baby Is on the Wayhttps://t.co/m2BDJrFuiJ — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 20, 2023

"I know that those tears you cry whenever a rainbow baby is delivered is just, it's different," Duggar says. "Like, every birth is special and every birth is sweet and a miracle, and a new life is just so exciting, but there's just something extra special about those rainbow babies."

Duggar and Seewald haven't revealed a name for the baby, but the kid will have plenty of company. The couple share Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 6, and their daughter Ivy, 4.