‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Reacts to JWoww’s Boyfriend Grabbing Angelina Pivarnick

Vinny Guadagnino is weighing in on the “shady situation” that went down last week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, grabbed Angelina Pivarnick’s butt while the crew was out at a Vegas club. In a sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new Family Vacation first shared by Us Weekly, Guadagnino confronts Pivarnick about what he saw during the night out.

“The weirdest thing is I saw you guys dancing at Dre’s and he grabbed you,” Guadagnino says of everything that went down, with Pivarnick replying enthusiastically, “You saw it! Thank God … I wasn’t dreaming.”

As the two discuss what went down right next to Farley, who was out for the count already, they agree that Carpinello’s flirtations and groping were very much not OK.

“I’m actually happy that somebody did see it other than just myself, thank God,” Pivarnick tells the camera of having the uncomfortable moment put on blast. “Because at this point, I don’t trust anything about this guy.”

To Guadagnino, she continues, “I felt like he got too comfortable way too quick with me. I don’t know what to say, just it wasn’t normal.”

Regardless of his feelings for Pivarnick, the MTV star agreed: “Even though I don’t like Angelina, I actually agree with her right now that that was kind of a shady situation.”

Even more “odd” was Carpinello’s promise that he would call Pivarnick as he left, she alleged.

“Jenni has the blinders on too ’cause she’s in love,” Guadagnino says of the sketchy behavior on her boyfriend’s behalf, adding to the camera, “I know that Jenni is looking through Zack-colored lenses right now, but if Jenni finds out about this whole thing she’s gonna flip out.”

He wasn’t wrong. Immediately after Thursday’s episode aired, Farley penned a note to her followers on Instagram, calling things off with Carpinello.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a note. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” she added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello soon apologized for his part in what went down on his own social media.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He continued, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV