‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Denies Cheating on Girlfriend

Jersey Shore cast member Vinny Guadagnino is pushing back hard at allegations that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend Elicea Shyann.

In a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Guadagnino is shown on camera complimenting waitress and playfully interacting with them. Many viewers branded the actions as cheating, being as Guadagnino was dating Shyann at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guadagnino, 30, hit back against the allegations on Tuesday in a Twitter rant prompted by a tweet from talk show personality Wendy Williams. The MTV personality branded the assumption as “fake news” and detailed his defense on the matter.

Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh . Forget the guys who have side pieces , cheat on their wives, text, and fuck girls …you’re nice to waitress you cheat https://t.co/02yIUh1Iyr — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

“Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh,” he wrote sarcastically. “Forget the guys who have side pieces, cheat on their wives, text, and f— girls…you’re nice to [the] waitress you cheat.”

He continued, “I’m a monster. I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people, be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal. I gave compliments to bottle girls on TV so I’m the worst man alive!”

No no I’m a monster . I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people , be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal . I gave compliments to bottle girls on tv so I’m the worst man alive ! Get it right https://t.co/DMl9OIO0L9 — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

Fans debated over the topic in his replies, with many of his detractors pointing a pair of damning incidents. At various points, Guadagnino playfully carried around a stripper and got the waitresses’ phone numbers.

The reality TV personality explained that the phone number was not for personal use. It was put into the cast iTouch so they could contact the waitresses for future party meet-ups. He also played down the the stripper carrying incident as nonsexual.

Yep… i can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl.. and that wasn’t my phone it was the house itouch (we don’t have phones)so that we can all turn up again as a group. (While still remaining loyal)https://t.co/erZ9owrLEY — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

“I can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl,” he wrote. “And that wasn’t my phone it was the house iTouch (we don’t have phones) so that we can all turn up again as a group (while still remaining loyal). Impossible right?!”

He continued, “If a girl is uncomfortable or upset about any action it could be addressed. But carrying a stripper 3 feet like a child, and telling our new waitress friends to hang out [with] our group again because we all were friends is CHEATING? We are drunk in clubs filming [a] show, [and] havin’ fun.”

And if a girl is uncomfortable or upset about any action it could be addressed. But carrying a stripper 3 feet like a child, and telling our new waitress friends to hang out w/ our group again because we all were friends is CHEATING? We are drunk in clubs filming show havin fun https://t.co/cHkbcMqOqr — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

Guadagnino continued to defend himself for several more tweets before signing off. He conceded that he might have done some questionable things, but the cheating verb was way off-center.

“I admit I did things that made my gf UNCOMFORTABLE, but throwin’ the word cheating around is such click bait dishonesty,” he wrote.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.