‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Got Too Drunk at Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wedding, and Fans Had Lots to Say

Vinny Guadagnino made quite a splash during Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to Lauren Pesce. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star drank a little too much before he and the groomsmen were set to perform at the reception during Thursday’s new episode, leaving fans cracking up on social media.

“The speech is over. We’re about to do our performance,” he told the cameras as footage of him taking shots with the other cast members played. “So I’m trying to find that sweet spot in my drinking where it’s like ‘This is going to help me, not hurt me.’”

The next scene showed Vinny making a suggestive pose at one of his cast members with a shot glass, with Deena Cortese taking the opportunity to joke about his drinking.

“I love Vinny to death, but he’s drunk and a lot,” Deena told cameras as footage showed Vinny screaming a toast at his friends and seemingly flirting with Angelina Pivarnick.

“Angelina is trying to have sex with me,” he told the cameras, interrupting a shot of her and Deena hugging.

Fans were really enjoying Vinny and co-star Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio losing their minds during the wedding celebration, especially knowing their dance was coming soon.

Trying to be on Pauly and Vinny’s level this weekend #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/6uZlE7V6eJ — Zach Holmstrom (@ZacOutLoud) August 16, 2019

Vinny is Drunk This finna Be Interesting 🤕😂 #JSFamilyVacation #jerdayz — Conžure (@C__Pluto) August 16, 2019

I can’t wait for this bro dance! I hope Vinny & Pauly D can pull it off after being this drunk 😂 #JSFamilyVacation — Megan Marshall (@mmarshallxo) August 16, 2019

With the performance looming, Vinny could be seen starting to have an attitude, refusing to go back and change for the dance. Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro started to freak out over the possibility of the performance being messed up.

“Vinny and Pauly are just wasted, I’ve never seen them so drunk before,” he said. The friends were then surprised with matching tracksuits, though Vinny was struggling to change at the moment so he missed the exciting moment.

As Uncle Nino confronted Jen Harley about her behavior toward Ronnie, Vinny started to do a dance in his underwear and delaying the preparations for the performance. He found it hilarious that his outfit matched what he had worn at an off-Broadway play many years in the past and drunkenly encouraged everyone to search for the look online.

Crying Laughing right now!!! This wedding is epic! I think Mike better get Pauly and Vinny some black coffee quick!! 😂😂😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation — J.S. Bella (@Bella_Joolz) August 16, 2019

I’m worried about Vinny’s ability to dance this drunk #JSFamilyVacation — Sabres 7th (Wo)Man (@SabresCutie) August 16, 2019

Despite the debauchery, the boys were able to perform their dance seamlessly with a surprise assist from hip-hop legend Rob Base performing “It Takes Two.” Vinny was still the first one to mess up the routine.

“I f—ed it up. But I don’t think the crowd noticed it,” Vinny told the camera.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.