‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Posts Inspiring Transformation Photos as Part of ‘Decade Challenge’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino showed off his body transformation on his latest Instagram post. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star participated in the viral social media Decade Challenge and showed off his toned body in a nice suit, comparing it to the iconic image from the MTV series where he was seen with a neck brace and red sunglasses.

Sorrentino first revealed his body transformation after being released from prison.

“Your Current Situation is not Your Final Destination [100 emoji] [decade challenge] [comeback] [we rise by lifting others],” the reality television star wrote in the caption of the side-by-side photo.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section of the Instagram post to share kind words for Sorrentino.

“WE LOVE THE GLO UPPP. ONLY GETS BETTER IN 2020,” one user wrote.

“You can tell all you need to know by a man’s shoes…keep shining!!!” Another fan commented.

“Needed this one today [fire emoji and 100 emoji] you’re an inspiration and your positivity is contagious. Thank you!” Another fan wrote.

“Keep growing & glowing! Best outcome out of all the cast members for sure!” Another user wrote.

Back in September Sorrentino revealed he lost 36 pounds during his time in prison. He spent eight months behind bars for tax evasion.

“This is what it looks like when you turn a negative Situation into a Positive Situation,” he wrote in the caption of the photo where he debuted his new toned physique.

He also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how he spent his time dieting and working out while in prison.

“I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did fasted cardio for about an hour,” he said. “My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends. I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet.”

Sorrentino later had to address rumors among fans that he had started using steroids, clarifying his transformation had been thanks to his focus on himself.

“I am flattered you think I am on performance enhancing substance but I am not,” Sorrentino clapped back. “I am on protein and get tested biweekly for illegal substances. What you see is hard work, determination, proper diet, exercise, muscle memory, intermittent fasting, prison and genetics. You should try it sometime!! People love to throw shade on what shines. Stay in your own lane and run your own race cuzz! Do you even lift !?”