‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates Birthday in Jail

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated another birthday on Fourth of July, only this time he did it behind bars. The Jersey Shore star was showered with well wishes from friends and loved ones on Instagram in honor of his 37th birthday Thursday as he continues to serve his eight-month tax evasion prison sentence in a New York correctional facility.

Jersey Shore castmates Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, and his wife Lauren Pesce Sorrentino were among those who shared birthday wishes for the reality star on his special day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Husband! [red heart emoji] I love you [birthday cake emoji] send a firework up for Big Daddy Sitch today![firework emoji]” Lauren wrote alongside a photo of the pair, with her arm wrapped around Mike’s bicep.

Fans of the couple took to Instagram to wish The Situation well, as well as counting down until he will reportedly be released in September.

“Happy Birthday Mike!!! I’ll eat a Funfetti cupcake for you today! Made them for a 4th party,” one fan commented.

“Happy Birthday to your firework….God Bless u hun…u r a good woman,” Another fan wrote on Lauren’s account.

The official Jersey Shore account also wished Mike a happy birthday with a video featuring almost all of his castmates (Except Polizzi, Ronnie Magro and Jenny “JWoww” Farley) reading messages from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore) on Jul 4, 2019 at 7:01am PDT

“Hey [Mike The Situation Sorrentino], your fans have something they want to say to you on your special day! Happy birthday Big Daddy Sitch, we love you! [heart emoji] [JS Family Vacation]” the account for the MTV reality show captioned the clip.

Guadagnino took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of the friends together posing and flexing their biceps. PEOPLE writes the photo was taken back in May when he visited Mike at the New York prison.

“HAPPY BDAY TO [Mike The Situation Sorrentino]! He’ll be home soon!!!! [free my shawty] !!!” Guadagnino wrote.

He also reposted the clip from the Jersey Shore account and wrote above it, “HAPPY BDAY [Mike The Situation Sorrentino]”

Snooki shared a photo with Mike and added a sweet message to her longtime friend.

“Happy birthday to Mike we miss you!” she wrote, also tagging his Instagram account and adding “[free sitch]”.

Mike and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses. Mike pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.