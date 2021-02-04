'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is Fitter Than Ever in New Boxing Photo

✖

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is "obsessed" with her latest fitness endeavor, and it shows! The Jersey Shore star, 34, has been getting back to her boxing roots, she revealed in a sporty new photo on Instagram Wednesday, adding a home boxing trainer to her home gym. Being able to sweat it out and practice her moves at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic has become one of Farley's "favorite new workouts," she added.

Fans of the MTV star, who is mom to son Greyson, 4, and daughter Meilani, 6, couldn't help but comment how fit and fabulous she was looking. "You look so strong in this photo!" one person commented, as another wrote simply, "Beast Mode!" Another person gushed, "You are one HOT MOMMA!!" while one Jersey Shore fan joked about her iconic fight with castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, "Getting ready to backhand Mike again!"

Farley spent the weekend getting silly with her former Shore roomie Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi following the latter's exit from Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2019. The two had a sleepover shared with their families, in which the Snooki & JWoww alums drank wine, played with Nerf guns and celebrated spending time together. "MAWMA’S ARE BACK," Polizzi wrote on social media of their big weekend, to which Farley added, "Missed my MAWMA!"

Polizzi left after a shady speech at co-star Angelina Pivarnick's wedding turned into a massive feud among the cast, but Sorrentino noted in an interview with Us Weekly last week that she is still included in the Jersey Shore group chat. "We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her," he said. "Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words. I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I’m sure that we’ll have another season, but will she come back? I don’t know!”

Meanwhile, on Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Farley and Pivarnick are still dealing with their difficult relationship. "The f—ing girl is unpredictable," Pivarnick said during last week's episode of her problems with Farley. "I don't know what she's going to come in like. It's been 11 years of back and forth. This whole entire trip has been great up until this point but this girl always tries to sabotage it." Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.