'Jersey Shore' Stars Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reconnect in Wine-Filled Sleepover

✖

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her Jersey Shore co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley proved they are still friends, despite Polizzi's decision to leave Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Polizzi left the series during the Season 3 finale in June 2019, deciding it was better to spend more time with her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their three children. Over the weekend though, she and Farley got back together for a fun sleepover, where the friends drank wine, played with Nerf guns, and watched their children hang out together.

Snooki and Farley shared several clips from the fun night in their Instagram Stories. "Sleepover at my sissy's," Polizzi wrote in the caption for one video, which showed her sipping from a wine glass. Other clips confirmed Farley's boyfriend, Zach Clayton Carpinello, joined the two for the festivities, reports The Blast. They also shared the same photo of themselves, smiling for the camera with wine in their hands. "MAWMA’S ARE BACK," Polizzi wrote. "Missed my MAWMA," Farley added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" 💋 (@snooki)

Polizzi and LaValle have three children, Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 1. Farley shares two children with ex-husband Roger Mathews, son Greyson, 4, and daughter Meilani, 6. Farley and Carpinello took their relationship public in April 2019. They have been together since reuniting after a brief split that year because Carpinello flirted with Angelina Pivarnick in a Family Vacation episode.

Although Polizzi made it clear in 2019 she was not coming back to the Jersey Shore franchise, her co-stars have not stopped trying to get her back. Just last week, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was hopeful she would return, noting that Polizzi is still in the group chat. “We are in group chat with Nicole. We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her,” Sorrentino told Us Weekly. "Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words. I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I’m sure that we’ll have another season, but will she come back? I don’t know!”

One thing keeping Polizzi from returning to the Jersey Shore is her new job as the host of HGTV's Beach Cabana Royale. The series will debut on discovery+ on Feb. 2, reports PEOPLE. The new show is set in Atlantic Beach, New York, and follows three designers competing to see who can fix a beach cabbana in just one day. The judges on the show are Egypt Sherrod (Property Virgins) and Orlando Soria (Build Me Up). The competing designers are Karla Graves, Wendell Holland and Delia Kenza. A donation to Turn Up! Fight Hunger will be made in the winner's name at the end of the season.