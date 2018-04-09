Sammi Sweetheart Shows off Bodybuilder Beau Amid ‘Jersey Shore’ Drama

Sammi Sweetheart is all smiles with her buff beau even while getting flak for refusing to appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was the only member of the original cast not to return to the highly-anticipated reboot, and has been mocked both on and off the show by her old roommates, who have given her a hard time for saying she didn’t want to return to “toxic” situations, likely referring to her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Instead, she’s taken the chance to post a photo looking happy and in love with boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

The 31-year-old reality personality posted a picture to Instagram on Monday to give a shout-out to her man.

“My strength @thestrengthspot,” she captioned the selfie along with a single heart emoji.

The post comes just four days after the series premiere, during which her absence was one of the many storylines. Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio even brought along a doll that resembled her and spouted out some of her most famous sayings.

Giancola herself addressed her decision not to do the show on social media shortly before the premiere.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person I was [at] 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” the former MTV cast member wrote in an extended statement on Instagram.

She added that the decision to sit this season out not an easy one to make.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days,” she said.

“Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned you never know what I could be up to next!” she concluded the note.

Ortiz-Magro, meanwhile, recently denied his part in Giancola’s reticence to return, telling Us Weekly, “We started this all together and I would have loved to have finished it together because now everyone thinks it’s because of me she didn’t come back, but it’s because she has a boyfriend.”

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro dated on and off from 2009 to 2019. During the reboot premiere, he admitted that he cheated on her after she gave him an ultimatum on getting married.

“I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over,” he said in the episode.

Just last week, Ortiz-Magro welcomed his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Jen Harley.

