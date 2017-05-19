Jersey Shore’s Jwoww Reveals Video That Shows Off Wild Booty Tattoo

Jersey Shore star Jennifer Farley, aka Jwoww, showed off her brand new booty tattoo in a new video that will make your jaw drop. The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to post the steamy clip.

Jwoww captioned the brief video: "About last night."

About last night 💅🏼 A video posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Since posting on social media, Jwoww's sexy video has racked up more than 385k views and over 18k likes.

In the clip, Jwoww is rocking a floor-length black gown that has a slit on the side that goes all the way above her booty. The video flaunts Jwoww's ink that appears to be a tiger on the side of her derriere.

The mother of two also shared another look at the revealing dress on Tuesday night. She took a mirror selfie to show some serious skin in the sexy outfit.

"#NyC bound to support @thenylonproject1 tonight for #NYFW rocking hair by @joeidfox #itcanbeyou," Jwow captioned the post.

#NYC bound to support @thenylonproject1 tonight for #NYFW rocking hair by @joeidfox #itcanbeyou A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

When Jwoww isn't glamming it up in stunning dresses, the MTV star regularly posts sizzling hot pics from her workout sessions.

Jwoww's most recent workout pic showed her rocking a sports bra that put her ample bosom on full display, and a pair of yoga pants that showcased her toned legs.

She shared the snap with the caption: "A lot of people have been DMing me about @310Nutrition shakes because they know I've been using them for years. Lately I've been using the shakes for breakfast because they help me stay on track and keep me full for hours! Use code "Jenni25" will get you 25% off everything except bundles and sale items. Don't skip another breakfast again."

A lot of people have been DMing me about @310Nutrition shakes because they know I’ve been using them for years. Lately I’ve been using the shakes for breakfast because they help me stay on track and keep me full for hours! Use code “Jenni25” will get you 25% off everything except bundles and sale items. Don’t skip another breakfast again! A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:50am PST

To keep up with Jwoww, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Jwoww's booty tattoo?

Up Next: Jersey Shore's Jwoww Reveals Skimpy Top Selfie | Jwoww's New Gym Selfie Shows Off All The Curves, And Tattoos | Jwoww Has Donned A Pirate Suit, And Jack Sparrow Would Be Proud

---

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Instagram: Jwoww]