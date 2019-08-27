‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Writes About Feeling ‘Disrespected’ Ahead of VMAs 2019

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hinted at feeling “disrespected” before he hit up the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars Monday night separately from on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley. Taking to his Instagram Story, as reported by Us Weekly, Ortiz-Magro wrote, “Remember to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected #HappyMonday #VMALive #Tonight.”

Although the MTV personality was spotted at the awards ceremony, he didn’t walk the red carpet alongside his co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick as well as Farley’s new boyfriend Zack Carpinello, Cortese’s husband Chris Buckner and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Sorrentino, who represented as her husband serves time in prison. (Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino did not attend the awards ceremony).

Ortiz-Magro’s post seems to coincide with Harley’s cryptic Instagram Story from the day prior, in which she wrote, “Your REAL Friends Don’t Entertain Your Enemies.. Read That Again! Bruh!”

Harley didn’t walk the red carpet alongside the father of her daughter, Ariana Sky, but did share Instagram Stories from the ceremony itself, although Ortiz-Magro didn’t make an appearance in her snaps.

The couple has had a seriously tumultuous relationship, with domestic violence charges against Harley stemming from a New Year’s Eve fight in which she allegedly threw an ashtray at her boyfriend’s face being dropped just last month. In February, Ortiz-Magro checked himself into a wellness center after visiting with his father, as fans saw during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation earlier this month.

“I’m embarrassed of things that I’ve done, who I’ve become,” Ortiz-Magro told his father. “It’s not someone that I ever thought I would be. I think that I can catch myself and I think that I have control over myself and I’m not going to react or do something stupid or say something stupid that I regret and it just doesn’t work. I don’t have the answers anymore.”

“You know you’ve got to take care of yourself before you can be a father or anything, even a good friend,” his father advised him. “What good are you to her, if you ain’t got your stuff together? So work on you and you can be a great power of example for your daughter.”

“I need to figure out why I’m so unhappy, I need to figure out how to get myself to a better place, I need to figure out how to be a better father, a better person, a better friend,” the MTV personality admitted. “I just decided I don’t want to live like this anymore. I’m tired of being depressed making really bad decisions. I’m going to my mind right, get some therapy, anger management — just focus on me,” he said.

“I just want to be a better role model for my daughter. I want my daughter to look at me and be proud of me, but I need help,” he concluded ahead of checking himself into the center.

