‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Wouldn’t Wish’ Relationship Issues With Jen Harley on Anyone

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was seriously reconsidering his relationship with baby mama Jen Harley after she was arrested on domestic violence charges in June for allegedly dragging him behind her car.

The MTV star was absent from the shore reunion on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Wednesday, staying in Las Vegas to recover from his minor injuries and tend to newborn daughter Ariana after the dragging incident, which was featured on last week’s episode of the reboot.

The reality show’s film team did check in with the distraught cast member, however, who had invited mom Connie to come help him take care of the baby while he and Harley figured out what was going on with them.

“With me and Jen, I just think there’s a lot of things that are unsettled,” he said. “And she doesn’t know how to handle them and she snaps. It’s something you wouldn’t wish on anyone else.”

Bringing in his mom was important as he recovered both physically from the road rash he got from the dragging incident and emotionally from his draining relationship with Harley, which was now on its second run-in with the police.

“To have my mom out here helping me out and making sure I get through all the difficult times, it really means a lot to me,” he confessed.

As for the future with Harley, Ortiz-Magro wasn’t sure at that point.

“I don’t know what to think with Jen,” he admitted. “I know what I want, and I do want to have a family. That’s what makes me complete.”

He continued, “But it’s like, you want something and it’s like you can’t have it, but you’re working at it and you’re trying to get it, but it’s just hurdle after hurdle after hurdle after hurdle. It’s like I don’t know what to do.”

In the meanwhile, the reality personality said he was going to focus on his daughter Ariana and let things fall into place with Harley.

“As long as [Ariana’s] OK, everything will fall into place. She’s all that matters,” he gushed. “All I really care about at this point.”

As the season airs, Harley and Ortiz-Magro are back together in a romantic relationship, with Harley recently sharing an Instagram video of the two kissing with the caption, “How we are all the time. We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been. I love you and your back always.”

