‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stay Away From Girlfriend Jen Harley After Alleged Domestic Violence

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has reportedly been ordered to stay away from on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter, Ariana. If he ever plans to visit Harley’s home in Las Vegas this week, he will need a police escort with him. Ortiz-Magro was arrested on domestic violence and kidnapping charges Friday morning in Hollywood for an alleged incident with Harley.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley. The emergency protective order is only in place until Oct. 11, exactly a week after the arrest. If Harley wants the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star to be ordered to stay away longer, she can file for a temporary restraining order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ notes the emergency protective order does not keep him from seeing Ariana. However, a third party will have to help arrange the meeting because he cannot be near Harley.

Early Friday morning, police were called to the home Ortiz-Magro and Harley were renting while he was staying in Los Angeles. He was allegedly chasing Harley, 31, with a knife while she held Ariana. After police arrived, Ortiz-Magro, 33, allegedly took Ariana and went back into the home. Police reportedly needed to break down the door and use a taser to subdue Ortiz-Magro. Police said the child was unharmed in the incident.

TMZ obtained surveillance video from Ortiz-Magro’s neighbor, appearing to show Harley running barefoot with Ariana in hand. She tried to get the neighbor’s attention but the neighbor was afraid to let her in and instead called police.

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail Friday after posting $100,000 bail.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Scott E. Leemon, said in a statement to Us Weekly Saturday. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

On Monday, a source close to Ortiz-Magro told TMZ the MTV star denies holding a knife during the alleged incident. He claims he was trying to protect Ariana from Harley.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have a long history with controversial and violent confrontations, with Harley once facing domestic violence charges in January. Last year, she was arrested for allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind a car, although the charges were dropped.

“Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” Ortiz-Magro told E! News last week. “They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

Photo credit: Getty Images