‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Files Battery Report Against Estranged Girlfriend Jen Harley

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly filed a battery report against his estranged girlfriend Jen Harley after a New Year’s Eve fight that resulted in them breaking up again.

Sources told Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed the report in Las Vegas Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harley, 31, and Ortiz-Magro spent New Year’s Eve at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas. A source told Us Weekly that Harley allegedly threw a glass ashtray at Ortiz-Margro during an argument. The source claims Ortiz-Magro’s nose might have broken and his top lip was cut in half.

News of the argument broke on Wednesday after a source told Us Weekly the two broke up.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the insider revealed. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source continued, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Shortly after news of the New Year’s Eve fight broke, Us Weekly also reported that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department named Ortiz-Magro a “person of interest” in a possible burglary. Police were reportedly called to a home that night.

“Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene,” the Us Weekly source explained. “Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent a escalating domestic violence issue.”

The source said nothing was taken from the home, but police are still investigating.

Ortiz-Magro has not directly responded to the reports, but he deleted photos of Harley off his social media, and stopped following her on Instagram.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have a volatile relationship, even as they raise their 9-month-old daughter Ariana. The two have broken up and gotten back together several times since Ariana was born in April, and the drama escalated in June 2018, when Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car. Ultimately, Harley did not face any charges.

Just before the holidays began, Ortiz-Magro appeared to hint at some fresh relationship troubles by sharing several cryptic posts on Instagram.

“When we think of ‘meant to be’ we automatically assume forever. But maybe it isn’t supposed to last forever,” one quote read. “Maybe it’s just someone who is in your life to teach you something. Maybe the forever is not the person, but what we gain from them.”

Harley has blamed their problems on the new Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The show was renewed for a third season in December.