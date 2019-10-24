‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dodges Felony Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be facing felony charges in relation to his arrest earlier this month, during which he was tased by police following an alleged attack on ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. Although the Jersey Shore star was initially facing felony kidnapping charges for the incident, E! News reported Thursday that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has officially deferred his case to the City Attorney after declining to charge him formally with kidnapping.

A spokesperson with the City Attorney’s Office told the outlet that they will review the allegations against Ortiz-Magro, and that if pursued and convicted, a misdemeanor domestic violence charge comes with a maximum of one year in county jail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Ortiz-Magro has yet to speak publicly about the arrest, his lawyer told E! News after the arrest, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Meanwhile, he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Harley, but is allowed to spend time with their 1-year-old daughter Ariana, who was caught up in the middle of the fight.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” a police document obtained by TMZ reads. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore castmates have been pretty worried for him since the incident, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealing on a recent episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey podcast that he hadn’t been returning his castmates’ texts.

“I’ve been texting for days. Like, ‘Listen,’” Sorrentino said. “At first, I was a bit stern and I was like, ‘Wake the f– up and call me.’ Like, you know what I mean? We’re worried. And then he didn’t answer back and then I went with a little softer approach. Like, ‘Bro, I’m here for you.’”

“I haven’t heard anything,” Polizzi added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy