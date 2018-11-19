‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes to Jen Harley, Daughter Ariana After Cheating Episode Airs

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro apologized to girlfriend Jen Harley and his daughter Ariana Sky for cheating on Harley after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode in which he was seen with another woman aired.

“Obviously the last episode has made it seem like I was into Jewish rag doll, it’s edited to make it look worse,” Ortiz-Magro wrote in a long message he shared on his Instagram Story. “I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment.”

Ortiz-Magro wrote that he has “grown” since then and “wouldn’t want to do anything to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter.”

“Everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine,” the reality star continued. “I put myself in that position again to hurt the two people I love the most in my life. I want to lead [by] example for my daughter how to be a real man and I need to [learn] how to be a good boyfriend/Husband.”

At the end, Ortiz-Margo tagged Harley and the Instagram account set up for Ariana to apologize, adding “I love you both.”

During last week’s episode of Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro was seen getting close to Angela Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay, who Ortiz-Magro referred to as “Jewish Barbie.” He was seen openly flirting with Lindsay and said she looked “hot.” Even the other Jersey Shore stars realized something bad was going to happen.

“Ronnie is getting a weird look in his eye around Jewish Barbie,” Vinny Guadagnino said in a confessional. “I know this look. Usually that leads to bad decisions. This is not good.”

Later, Lindsay and Ortiz-Magro went into a hot tub together at 4 a.m. that morning. She asked him if he was “still not single yet,” and his only response was a slight. “You have to be happy,” she told him as she moved closer.

The last scene of the episode showed Ortiz-Magro and Lindsay leaving the hot tub, and him telling her she could sleep in his bed. “There goes my life,” Ortiz-Margo said just before the episode ended.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that has included bickering on social media and Harley getting arrested in June for allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car during a fight. He also accused her of giving him a black eye in October.

Despite all that, the couple reunited on Oct. 28 to celebrate Harley’s birthday. There was even a rumor they got engaged after Harley was photographed wearing a diamond ring, but that turned out to be false.

In October, Harley blamed their problems on MTV and suggested Ortiz-Magro should quit the show to get their relationship back on track.

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problem,” Harley told fans. When asked if she wants him to quit, she replied “DUH” and admitted she does not watch the show.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

