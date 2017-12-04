‘Jersey Shore’ Revival Won’t Include ‘Old Drama’, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Claims

Same shore, different drama!

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says the cast of the MTV reality show won’t be taking old issues into the show’s reunion series, which is set to premiere some time in 2018.

Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly this weekend that he didn’t appear on E!’s Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore due to business conflicts.

“I had obligations and business investments I was in the middle of negotiating and finalizing in Los Angeles during the reunion,” Ortiz-Magro said. “I did not want to be a part of anything Jersey Shore without MTV.”

He didn’t watch the reunion either, he admitted.

“I did not watch, honestly,” he said. “I was not interested in watching. It was not a reunion – it was a special with a few of our castmates.”

Ortiz-Magro insists that him and the cast — including Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — are still good friends.

“We are all good,” he said. “We don’t talk every day, but once we get in the same room, we all go back right where were when we were in our young twenties.”

In July, Cortese revealed that Ortiz-Magro isn’t included in a group chat with several cast members, which he said now is an intentional move to avoid his ex Giancola.

“You know, when all your friends and an ex are on group text, I don’t want to associate,” he said. “I am a lot more grown up now, so why put myself in positions where everyone is uncomfortable?”

Giancola will not be appearing on the revival show, Polizzi revealed, in part because she doesn’t want to be around Ortiz-Magro either.

But Ortiz-Magro is excited to get back together with the rest of his castmates during the revival.

“We never disconnected, we just started living our lives. We were young, we needed to grow up,” he said. “We all went on to do different shows and carry on with life. I am excited to go back and see the difference.”

As the cast is now older and more mature, Ortiz-Magro said the show dynamics will be different.

“We are all different,” he said. “We won’t bring old drama.”

But all the classics will be coming back. “GTL will stay in effect, it will always be GTL,” he said of the show’s “Gym, tan, laundry” slogan. “You cannot have Jersey Shore without GTL.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will premiere in 2018.

Photo credit: MTV