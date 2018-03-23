‘Dirty Little Hamster’ Angelina Pivarnick to Return for ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

She’s baaaack! The self-proclaimed Kim Kardashian of Staten Island is making her way back to Miami for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

That’s right, Angelina Pivarnick is returning to the Jersey Shore reunion, and by the looks of it, she’s bringing back some old grudges.

Pivarnick was an original member of the MTV reality show’s cast, but is better known for leaving the shore rather than staying there, exiting the show twice. But this “dirty little hamster” is back to haunt Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, the man who coined the term during an all-out fight over dishes during the original series.

Jerzdays are coming back April 5, and in a clip of the upcoming show shown on MTV, Pivarnick will be surprising her castmates in their South Florida home where the reunion takes place.

They never show her face, but when Sorrentino opens the door, his face says it all.

“You still think I’m a dirty little hamster?” she asks the stunned cast member, who just keeps saying, “Who sent you here?” before running away.

Pivarnick didn’t leave the show by choice the first time. After getting into a fight with her boyfriend, she skipped work and ended up getting fired. No job meant no show, as MTV required the cast members to work originally, so she was out of the house.

“I just didn’t want to work,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I basically got fired. I didn’t care. I left.” She also added “If I could take back time, I would, but I can’t,” about her time in the house.

Despite this, Pivarnick returned for the second season of the show, which took place in Miami, leaving after only episode three after getting into a physical fight with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Angelina said that the Jersey Shore cast was “fake”, and Snooki didn’t appreciate that, which led to a knock-down drag-out fight, as shown in Thursday’s Jersey Shore: Biggest Blow-Ups special.

As for why she left a second time, Angelina told the network, “Enough was enough. I couldn’t take the abuse anymore,” and she wanted to head back home to people who “really love me for who I am — so I’m just going to leave and be with those people.” She went on to say that she “was definitely bullied” and she was the one “that everybody blamed for everything.”

But in her brief time on the show, Pivarnick managed to hook up with Vinny Guadagnino, slapped Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and fought with everyone.

We can’t wait to see what she brings to the reunion.

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion returns to MTV on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.