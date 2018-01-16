‘Jersey Shore’ Will Return to Miami for Reboot

The Jersey Shore reboot officially has a filming location, with the gang heading to Miami to get their GTL on once again.

MTV shared the news in a clip on Monday, with Jenni “Jwoww” Farley posting the clip on Instagram and writing “Let’s do this.”

The footage begins with shots of various locations before revealing that the reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will film in Miami.

“Where the f—k they going? We f—kin heard you,” the clip reads. “It’s f—kin Miami!”

Along with shots of the beach, cast member Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio can be heard saying, “I love Miami this time of year!”

Jersey Shore filmed its second season in Miami in 2010, and the gang appears to be ready to return.

“WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation,” cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote on Instagram.

MTV previously gave viewers the option to choose where the reboot would film, offering locations including New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will see cast members Farley, Delvecchio, Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunite to bring their families on vacation in the Sunshine State.

Original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is not slated to appear on the show, although Farley recently told Us Weekly she hopes Giancola will change her mind.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” she said. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

As for whether Giancola didn’t want to return due to the presence of her ex, Ortiz-Magro, or simply because she is now at a different place in her life, Farley admitted she thinks both reasons were a factor.

“Both, honestly, I’m thinking both,” she said. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere sometime this year.

