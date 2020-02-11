‘Jersey Shore’: Police Reportedly Want to Charge Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley With Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Jen Harley, may have more legal trouble in her future as police reportedly eye her for a domestic violence charge stemming from a January fight where she allegedly tried to poke him in the eye with eyeliner she found in the trash. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that after completing their investigation, they are recommending Harley be charged with at least 1 count of misdemeanor battery/domestic violence, although there have yet to be any charges filed.

On Jan. 16, the Jersey Shore star was granted a protective order against his ex, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter Ariana. At the time, his lawyer alleged in a statement to PEOPLE, “Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the statement continued. “Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE at the time that Harley had not been served with the protective order and was looking to “raise her baby in peace.”

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Bloom said in a statement. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

Harley herself has yet to comment on the allegations but shared a since-deleted selfie on Instagram soon after the news broke with the caption, “Save the drama 4 your mama.”

Photo credit: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images