‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D, ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveal Their Relationship Dealbreakers on ‘Game of Clones’

Jersey Shore‘s DJ Pauly D and Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry are spilling all when it comes to their dating life on MTV‘s new dating show, Game of Clones.

In Thursday’s premiere of the series, which transforms singles into the celebrity crush of the reality personality in question in order to help them dig deeper in their dating life, Pauly D took on seven Megan Fox lookalikes, while Lowry searched through her Quavo clones for a real connection.

“My dating style in the past was always so surface, because I’m on the road constantly touring,” Pauly told the camera before meeting his clones. “I’m in a different state pretty much every day, and the nightclub may not the be place to find a real significant relationship.”

He continued of his goals on Game of Clones, “I’m at the point in my life where I want more than that. I want the substance, and I’m very proud to be a father now. I got my career on point, I want that one person to share that with.”

For Lowry, the new show was an opportunity to go on her first date ever after failed relationships with ex Chris Lopez, and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and having seven of the Migos rapper definitely didn’t hurt.

As they weeded out some of their clones to find a true connection, the reality personalities divulged some of their dealbreakers when it comes to picking a partner.

“I got a lot of deal-breakers,” Pauly explained. “I hate ex talk — they’re ex for a reason. Jealousy is OK a little bit, but don’t be overly jealous where I can’t talk to the waitress.”

The DJ added, “I’m really clean, OCD to the point where it’s probably nutty — that’s definitely not for everybody. I’m not for everybody!”

As for Lowry, the mother-of-three revealed she needed her man “not to be gross,” adding she wasn’t taking care of them in addition to her kids. When it comes to intimacy, Lowry said she needed a man who was “spontaneous,” but responsible.

Cutting out the Quavos based on these deal-breakers was kind of a relief, Lowry said, admitting, “I’m a horrible judge of character, so usually my heart and feelings are already invested when I’m already involved with the person. So this time, I’m glad I don’t have a choice, because now I can’t go against my better judgement.”

Will Pauly D and Lowry be able to find love at the end of this experiment?

Game of Clones airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

