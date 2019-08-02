‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is ‘Addicted’ to Relationship With Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley is causing some serious tension with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew. The new father was clearly “in a funk” during Thursday’s episode of the MTV reality show, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio noticed, especially after he went in on the friends for their signature ribbing.

“It actually really hit me last night — I’ve been an open book,” Ortiz-Magro said. “Everyone knows what’s going on in my life and it’s a thing in the house now. Why isn’t everyone joking about Jenni going through a divorce? It just shows that there’s a lack of respect that they have for me and my life.”

He continued, “I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I can’t really talk to, because they’re supposed to be my friends but I’m the butt of everyone’s jokes.”

DelVecchio noted of his friend’s mood, “I don’t know exactly what’s going on with Ron right now, I just know it has to do with Jen because his head is buried in his phone and I can see that he’s texting Jen. There’s no hope for us giving him advice anymore. We gave him so much advice, I can’t even give it anymore. I will not do it. You can’t help somebody that doesn’t want to accept the help.”

Things only got worse ahead of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding, when Ortiz-Magro shared photos of himself on Instagram with a black eye he said were the result of Harley.

“This Ron drama is like, serious s—,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said, accusing him of lying about the injuries when he first told them he had been jumped. “Obviously, I love Ron to death. He’s my brother. He’s been there for me through a lot. But I just feel very uncomfortable with Ron at this point, because for me as a mother, seeing what he’s posting, I’m just so turned off. … I feel like I don’t know him at all anymore. I don’t even know who he is. I’m over it.”

DelVecchio agreed with Polizzi, telling the camera, “There aren’t enough cars in the world that he could get dragged from to see how crazy this relationship actually is. It’s obvious that they are both addicted to a toxic relationship and a toxic environment. I’m just worried for the baby.”

