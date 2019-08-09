‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Speaks on Rumored Feud With Angelina Pivarnick

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi isn’t buying into the hype of her rumored feud with fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick, taking to the comments of her roommates latest Instagram after TMZ released footage of her storming away from the Shore house earlier this week.

While fans questioned why Pivarnick was promoting weight loss supplements, one posited, “she broke plus Nicole just abused her at the shore house.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Polizzi responded, “abused?” with another fan adding, “TMZ is obsessing over you right now. Might was to take a look at what they’re saying.”

“I’m good,” Polizzi told them. “Let them obsess.”

While the MTV personality seems pretty unbothered by things now, she certainly was heated in the TMZ video, storming out of the house after reportedly fighting with Pivarnick.

“I’m leaving,” she can be heard shouting. “Leave me the f— alone! This is why I didn’t want to do this s—. Leave me alone.”

“I want to go home to my kids. That’s where I belong. I hate this s—,” she continued, calling someone a “f—ing a—hole.”

As she walked away from the house, she was followed by someone who appears to be a producer. Not long after, Polizzi’s best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and roommate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio came out of the house, with Pauly being heard saying, “Well, that didn’t go the way I expected.”

It’s understandable that Polizzi might be missing her kids right now, having just welcomed her third child, son Angelo, with husband Jionni LaValle at the end of May. Prior to giving birth, Polizzi told PEOPLE that she didn’t plan on taking any time off after bringing the little one home.

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi told the outlet when asked about maternity leave. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off…that stresses me out, actually.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed