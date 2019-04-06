‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino ‘Doing Good’ in Prison

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is having the “time of his life” in prison, where he is serving an eight-month sentence on tax fraud charges.

“It’s like his in a senior home, he’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail,” Polizzi told E! News Tuesday. “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore – Big Daddy Sitch – he’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he’s doing…he’s doing good in there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from playing bingo and helping others struggling with addiction, Sorrentino is reportedly working on a memoir about his experience in prison.

“Mike has been keeping an extensive diary, and has been writing about his experiences every day,” a source told Radar Online last month. The source added, “Mike says he is being treated like a king in there and that he is actually having a good time. Mike can make a good situation out of anything. So it’s not super shocking.”

Sorrentino started his prison sentence in January and is scheduled to be released in September. Before he reported to prison, he married Lauren Pesce, who told fans on Twitter Sorrentino was getting letters from fans around the world.

“Hi Everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” she wrote on Twitter.

As for Polizzi, she is expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle. She told E! News she is itching to welcome the baby, especially now that she is seven months pregnant.

“I’m ready for this to be over,” Polizzi continued. “I’m super excited to have a third baby though, but I know it’s gonna be so stressful because everyone says the third one…that’s the baby that makes you crazy. And I’m already crazy.”

Polizzi also provided an update on her friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Roger Mathews.

“Jenni is doing amazing, everyone’s going through their own s— right now, it’s like, we should have a reality show…we do!” Polizzi said. “So, Jenni is doing amazing, obviously hard times, but I’ve never seen her more confident and happier and, you know, just things don’t work out. So, hopefully, everything will work out, they could co-parent and call it a day.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be back for a third season sometime this year on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images