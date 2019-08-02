‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Tells Wife Lauren Pesce He Was ‘Born Ready’ for a Baby

While the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast gets ready for their wedding, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce talked about expanding their family on this week’s episode. The couple married in November, but have had to spend their first months together apart since Sorrentino reported to prison in January. In Thursday’s episode, Sorrentino told Pesce he was “born ready” to become a dad.

In a scene at their apartment, Pesce joked that there was a “high chance to get pregnant,” so Sorrentino added, “Then we should get busy.”

“Myself and Lauren, we have just started discussing having a little Situation,” Sorrentino told the camera.

“You think you’re ready for a baby?” Pesce asked.

“Um, honey, I’ve been born ready,” Sorrentino confidently said.

However, it does not sound like they want to get pregnant right away. Pesce said the two will have to buy a house before they have a baby, suggesting a six-month timeline. Sorrentino said they should try to move into a house within a year, since he does not want them to buy a house while he’s still in prison.

“I don’t think we’re going to purchase a house while I’m in the big house,” Sorrentino said as Pesce laughed.

Before the episode aired, the rest of the Jersey Shore cast joked with Us Weekly that the Sorrentinos are already trying to have a baby, even while Sorrentino, 37, is still in prison.

“I’m going to say this because I think they’re already trying,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” told the magazine. “He’s like, ‘Lauren, catch.’ … They smuggled out his sperm and gave it to Lauren.”

Pesce also told the outlet that they are “stronger than ever” and they talk or see each other “at least once a week.”

The couple were not shy about wanting to start a family.

“We’re definitely planning,” Pesce told PEOPLE back in May 2018. “We don’t have a date yet — I think we need to see how this timing pans out for the rest of the year. But we’ve been ready for this, so we’re definitely not looking for a long engagement.”

Sorrentino reported to jail in January after he agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud charges. He is scheduled to be released on Sept. 13.

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore also showed the couple planning their wedding, including a scene where Sorrentino was very disappointed their caterer was not carrying free samples.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

