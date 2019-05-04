‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Photos in Prison Uniform for First Time

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated getting a visit in prison by sharing a peek of the reality star’s life behind bars for the first time.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star’s Instagram account featured a new set of photos Friday from a recent visit to Sorrentino by his wife Lauren Pesce, and co-stars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino at the New York correctional facility.

The photos are the first to show the reality star inside the prison since he began his eight-month tax evasion sentence in January.

Sorrentino can be seen standing alongside his wife, and Paul D and Vinny. The reality star seemed happy and healthy, and showed off his workout progress, flexing his massive bicep muscles, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Quoting one of her husband’s favorite sayings, Lauren captioned the images: “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do [flexing emoji] [Free Sitch]”

“Lol only mike can make that uniform look good!” One fan commented.

“Sitch lookin like he owns Staten Islands shadiest Mechanic Shop,” Another fan joked.

Lauren also shared the photos on her own Instagram accounted and captioned them with another one of her husband’s favorite quotes.

“THE COMEBACK is always GREATER than the setback [prayer hands emoji] [FreeSitch] [red heart]” she wrote.

The snapshots come as Sorrentino’s co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that her friend is making the most of his prison time,

“It’s like he’s in a senior home,” Polizzi told E! News about the Federal Correctional Facility Otisville, which is located in the Catskills. “He’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail.”

“We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week,” she continued. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing… he’s doing good in there.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax fraud after allegedly failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. He pled guilty of one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc also pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false tax return.

In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, along with a fine of $10,000.