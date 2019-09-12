‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares First Tweet Following Prison Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is a free man! The Jersey Shore star was released from federal prison Thursday after serving eight months on tax evasion charges, sending a simple, yet fitting message to all his followers on Twitter upon his release. Sharing a GIF of a triumphant Dave Chappelle on Twitter, Sorrentino wrote, “Turn up we free !!! #freesitch.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was quick to react, immediately responding to the news with a celebratory GIF of her own to showcase her happiness for her friend’s freedom.

Sorrentino was sentenced back in October 2018 after pleading guilty to charges related to tax evasion, reporting to a New York federal prison in January, just shortly after marrying longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. After being sentenced to hard time in prison, Sorrentino tried to look at the bright side of things on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Things in life are going to happen the way that they’re supposed to, and the fact that my fiancée, Lauren, understands this, just re-enforces the fact that she’s my soulmate,” he explained, despite his disappointment. “I couldn’t have dreamed to have such a rock in my life than Lauren. It’s unbelievable. She is my best friend, my true love, my college sweetheart. She makes me a better person and at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, I got the girl.”

That doesn’t mean the rest of the Shore crew wasn’t upset at the news.

“I cannot believe this,” Deena Cortese told the camera after hearing Sorrentino’s sentence. “He’s become such a better person. He’s done everything correctly. Just doesn’t make sense!”

“I feel like he just deserved probation, or an ankle bracelet,” Polizzi added in the episode. “I don’t even know what to do. I don’t know what to say. This is… it’s not good.”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio added, “I got to look really hard to find the good in this.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic