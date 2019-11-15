‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Posts Photo of Prison ID Marking 2 Months Since Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is looking back on his prison sentence! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of his prison ID card from his time as an inmate at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

The photo comes a little over two months since he was released on Sept. 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“RELEASED September 12, 2019,” he captioned the photo, which showed his name, photo, eye color, height and inmate number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Nov 14, 2019 at 8:01am PST

“Comeback SZN!” commented his wife Lauren, as PEOPLE first reported.

Fans and other celebrities took to the comments section of the photo to share their thoughts on him revealing his ID badge.

“Why are you proud of this??” one fan wrote, adding the mindblower emoji.

“Sitch held it down in the yard [one hundred emoji]. Never snitched never folded,” another user joked.

“God Is Good Brother Fan Of Your Growth Your Spirt And Your Faith!!! All Glory To God,” another fan wrote.

“Juiced on house arrest though, you don’t need that sh—t bro,” another follower commented, seemingly believing rumors the reality star used steroids, despite the fact Sorrentino did not serve time under house arrest.

Sorrentino took to Instagram earlier this month to address the rumors he used performance-enhancing drugs to get his new muscular body.

“I am flattered you think I am on performance enhancing substance but I am not,” Sorrentino wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I am on protein and get tested biweekly for illegal substances. What you see is hard work, determination, proper diet, exercise, muscle memory, intermittent fasting, prison and genetics. You should try it sometime!! People love to throw shade on what shines. Stay in your own lane and run your own race cuzz! Do you even lift !? #clapbackseason.”

The MTV star showed off his ripped body in September following his eight-month prison sentence for tax fraud. He told Entertainment Tonight at the time he lost more than 35 pounds and built muscle while he was behind bars.

“I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did fasted cardio for about an hour,” he said. “My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends. I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet.”