Mike ‘The Situation’ Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud But Judge OKs Trip for ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino entered a guilty plea in his tax evasion case Friday, but Jersey Shore fans will fist pump with joy over his other news from court.

The reality TV cast member stood in front of a judge in Newark, New Jersey, to enter his guilty plea for allegedly failing to pay his full tax bill on $8.9 million in earnings between 2010 and 2012. He also claimed numerous personal expenses, including luxury cars and clothing, as business write-offs, according to court documents.

While Sorrentino was present in court alongside girlfriend Lauren Pesce, the judge approved his request to travel to Florida to shoot a Jersey Shore reunion, TMZ reports. The reunion had already been announced by MTV and the show’s original cast, but Sorrentino’s impending sentencing could have restricted his participation.

As for his tax fraud charge, Sorrentino will be sentenced on April 25, though it is unclear what ruling is expected for his crime.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and faced 15 years in prison, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office reportedly filed documents informing the judge it struck a plea deal with the reality personality and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, who was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

The judge’s approval for Sorrentino to travel means he will soon be headed to Miami to join members of Jersey Shore‘s original cast, who have been teasing their return on social media since Tuesday.

Sorrentino confirmed the Jersey Shore revival in July 2017, telling Entertainment Tonight, “There definitely is a reunion-style situation coming. I mean, 100%. Everyone is just so excited to be working together again.”

The entire original cast is expected to return for the show, called Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who did not want to spend time with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. However, in a recent interview with US Weekly, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley told reporters that she is holding out hope that Giancola will make an appearance.

Aside from Sorrentino and Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese have all been confirmed for the upcoming series.

Sorrentino was a featured cast member on all six seasons of the MTV hit series, which followed the lives of a group of young Italian-Americans in New Jersey.

He has done guest work on numerous TV shows since the reality program went off the air in 2012, including Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.